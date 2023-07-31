(WYTV) — In about a month, kids will be heading back to school. For some age groups, there’s a list of vaccines required before returning, and for this week’s Positive Parenting, we dive into how to talk to your kids about it.

As kids return to school, the law requires kids to get vaccinated. The list can vary, depending on how old your kids are, so it’s important to talk to your doctor to see if your child is up-to-date.

“I’m seeing a lot of kids who are starting seventh grad who are not aware that they are required to have tetanus booster and their first meningitis shot,” says Dr. Mike Sevilla, with Family Practice Center of Salem.

But the hard part might not be getting them into the doctor’s office: It might be trying to have the child understand why they are getting a shot.

“To have the parent really have an honest conversation with their child and say, ‘Hey, you’re going to need this shot to attend school,'” Sevilla says.

If your child is younger, try giving them something that makes them feel comfortable.

“A favorite toy, or some kind of stuffed animal, or something like that to comfort them during the experience,” Sevilla says.

Sevilla suggests getting an appointment early — not just to get the shot but to get the paper work to give to the school.

Also, don’t wait till the last minute to get the needed vaccines.

“Space them out,” Sevilla says. “Space them out throughout the year, space them out through the summer. Some kids would have more benefit from that, instead of getting them all done right before school starts.”