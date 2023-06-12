YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Every parent wants their kids to become successful adults, but it’s not uncommon for kids to get stuck in choosing a career path.

Anne Kakavros has been a guidance counselor for seven years at Ursuline High School in Youngstown. It starts with some visits.

“I tell parents, especially coming up to like junior year of high school, or senior year of high school, take your kids on college tours, or go to a trade school and see maybe if that’s where they fit,” said Kakavros.

It’s then important to identify their interests.

“There are a lot of career interest inventories online that a student can do to kind of see maybe what they fit more into,” said Kakavros.

And parents have to be ready to let them decide. Their choices may change after they spend some time in their major. It’s important to leave yourself many options.

“Find a college that offers a lot of different majors, because that’s where you’re going to be spending the next four years,” said Kakavros. “I tell kids, you’re going to be doing this for the next 40 to 50 years of your life. You need something that will support your living, but also something that you enjoy doing.”

Whether nursing or construction, it’s important to research your future.