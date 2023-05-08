(WYTV) – It’s the time of year where kids of all ages are facing stress as the end of school draws near. For some that means big changes like heading to middle or high school and for others it means not being able to see friends or have access to resources they use every day at school.

Boardman Center intermediate is just one local school in the area with a sensory room. Kendra Baltes, a counselor at Boardman Center Intermediate, put it together a few years ago. Different lights, cushions, and sensory toys are spread throughout the room.

She says the opportunity to take a step back from a stressful and noisy classroom environment can help facilitate further learning.

“To be taken away from a go, go, go classroom to be removed from that. Have a couple of minutes to take a break, relax and kind of explore is really beneficial for all kids,” said Baltes.

Baltes says while adults can do things independently to regulate their emotions, kids are often stuck in their environments. She says being able to listen to music, draw, or just look at soothing lights helps kids identify their emotions and calm down.

“Imagine someone little who doesn’t know how to express their emotions, wanting to, you know, escape. We can take walks, we can do different things. We can get in our car and drive. Kids can’t do that,” said Baltes.

While you might not have all the resources of a sensory room at a school there are different things you can do at home to recreate that experience.

“It could be something from the dollar tree where you can fill it with rice and putting in different things to have that tactile, having, you know, if you are feeling kind of rambunctious and letting kids kind of hop from, you know, different cushions or pillows around your family room,” said Baltes.

Baltes says going to the park or even just having a station for your kids to draw and let loose can help too.