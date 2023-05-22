YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — For many people, Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, while for kids, the last day of school may mark their start to summer. A couple of superintendents spoke on how to keep students motivated in the last stretch of the school year.

The weather is staying warm and the daylight is around longer. This time of year, people want to spend their time outside, enjoying the weather. But for kids in school, they have a little more time before enjoying fun in the sun.

“Our objective is to finish strong at the end of the year: Stay engaged, make the material relevant, keep kids connected with what we’re doing,” said Donald Mook, Columbiana superintendent.

“High rates of engagement through project based learning experiences and problem based learning experiences — that really keeps the students focused on the project at hand,” said Campbell superintendent Matt Bowen.

While schools have had to figure out ways to make sure the students stay involved, it’s just as important at home.

“Have conversations with your children. Every child is going to come home and you’re going to ask them, ‘How was your day?’ and the children typically say the same thing, ‘Good,'” Bowen said. “Well, go a little bit further with your child. Ask them what specifically did they learn.”

Mook said the bulk of testing has been completed at this point of the year. Now, the challenge keeping the child engaged in school — and having the parents’ support is huge.

“We can do everything we do here — if we don’t have parental support working through these nice days that are now coming up, it makes it a little more difficult,” Mook said.

Even working with your kids in the summer can help when it’s time they come back to school.

“We do see a lull in academics from when they leave us to when they come back and getting them back that swing of things,” Mook said.

Some schools, like Campbell, offer different camps in the summer to help bridge that gap.

“Any way we can engage our students and bring them to our campus over the summer, that’s a way we can prevent a learning loss for our young people,” Bowen said.