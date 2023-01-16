(WKBN) — More than 34 million Americans are living with diabetes — many of them children. How do you first realize it’s a problem? One Trumbull County father shares his story on his son’s diagnosis.

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases among children and teenagers.

“Right now, there are more children with Type I versus Type II, but rates of both are on the rise,” says Dr. Ana Creo, an endocrinologist with the Mayo Clinic.

Some children are even born with Type I diabetes, formerly referred to as juvenile diabetes.

What symptoms should parents be looking for?

Creo says two of the main symptoms are using the bathroom more frequently and experiencing extreme thirst.

Other symptoms of diabetes can include:

losing weight unintentionally

feeling weak and tired

having blurry vision

feeling irritable or having mood changes

having slow-healing sores

getting frequent infections in the gums, skin or vagina

Dougle Hankins, of newton falls, is a teacher at Windham High School. When his son Tristan was a toddler, Hankins learned that his boy had Type I diabetes.

Hankins described it as the worst day of his life.

“I really didn’t know what diabetes was. Was he going to be okay? Was it life-threatening? You never want to see your kid like that. He was really sick,” Hankins says. “I was scared to death.”

What advice would he give to parents just learning of a Type I diagnosis?

“Take a deep breath, everything’s going to be okay,” Hankins says. “You just have to make sure you’re doing everything right and you’re making sure that your child still gets everything that they need.”

Left untreated, both types of diabetes can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, vision loss, kidney disease and more.

As a parent, you’ll have to be more positive than you ever imagined.

Tristan is now 25, a Youngstown State graduate and an engineer working in Warren. But even to this day, Dad nags him to watch his blood sugar levels.