(WYTV) — As temperatures begin to rise, doctors want you to be mindful of the dangers of leaving children unattended in hot cars, as it’s one of the most dangerous mistakes a parent can make. Here’s how to prevent a tragedy like this from happening to your family.

As the weather warms up, we’ll begin to see an increase in hot car deaths. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 40 children die from heatstroke each year because they were left in the car. It’s a parents worst nightmare, and it can happen to anyone.

Akron Children’s Hospital’s injury prevention coordinator Bill McMahon says one of the main reasons we see this is because we’re a busy society.

“We get into our routines, we’re constantly distracted — we have distractions from our phones, our social media, our emails, our texts,” McMahon says.

Especially if you have an infant or toddler in your backseat that’s sleeping or not making much noise, McMahon says parents can get so focused on what they’re doing, they forget everything else around them.

To prevent yourself from forgetting your child in the backseat, Safe kids worldwide — a global nonprofit that works to prevent childhood injury — recommends getting in the habit of leaving your purse in the backseat, or even going as far as taking one of your shoes off or putting a stuffed animal or your diaper bag in the front seat to serve as a reminder.

To put it in perspective, McMahon says, “On a day that’s an 89 degree day, where it’s hot and humid out, within 10 minutes the vehicle is already up to 119 degrees. So, it’s imperative that you always check your backseat.”

If the windows are closed, the air is very stagnant, making it difficult to breathe.

The good news: As long as you get in the habit of checking your backseat, according to McMahon, “It is a 100% preventable death.”

If you’re a bystander and see a child in a car that’s been left unattended, call 911 immediately.

Even if you don’t have kids, be sure to get in the habit of checking your backseat. Because cars attract children, make sure your vehicle is locked when you’re away from it.