(WYTV) — Many people think of summer as a relaxing beach vacation, but summer can be a very busy time for parents. Parents have a lot on their plates between juggling their kids’ sports, camps and also their own jobs. It can become very overwhelming.

When the alarm goes off in the morning, many parents are busy until their head hits the pillow at night again. Navigating their kids’ activities is a lot to handle.

Dr. Dawn Potter, a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic, suggests having a broad summer plan for the family and making changes as needed.

“I think the first thing to remember is that you don’t have to do something new and wonderful every single day to keep them interested,” Potter said. “Kids also enjoy regularity.”

Potter says parents should not feel bad for saying no to things to help prioritize their time, like skipping baby showers or birthdays. She says asking for help to juggle a busy schedule is important and recommended.

“Sometimes people feel like they don’t want to impose on people or that they should be able to do it all. Like, ‘I should be able to do this, these are my kids, I should be able to manage it’ and, or, ‘I don’t want to burden somebody, they’re busy too.’ And we need to remember people can say no to us. So, if we never ask, then we never give that person the opportunity to decide for themselves,” Potter said.

Experts say taking even 10 minutes a day for yourself as a parent may help clear your mind. Try doing something that relaxes you like reading a book, going for a run or listening to your favorite music.