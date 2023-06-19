(WYTV) – Remember when you first got your drivers license, the excitement that comes with the freedom of four wheels. For parents, there’s less excitement and more worry.

“I inherited a 1987 Grand AM from my dad,” said Lou Vitantonio, president at the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association.

Many people have a similar story to Vitantonio, borrowing mom or dad’s car or getting one from a relative.

“Max capacity with four people. Nobody wanted to sit in the backseat. I think he did that on purpose. It got me from point A to point B,” said Vitantonio.

While the excitement around driving is the same, what people want in a car has changed.

“Sedans have become, you know, not so popular, right? And SUVs have become the place that a lot of people have gone,” said Vitantonio.

Just look at the dealerships locally, SUVs dominate the lots. Vitantonio says specifically the smaller SUVs have increased in popularity. They also hold more people.

“Obviously, there’s laws, as far as restrictions on how many people could be in the vehicle,” said Vitantonio.

In Ohio, teens are restricted to no more than one non-family member passenger without parental supervision until they have had their probationary license for 1 year or turn 18. In Pennsylvania, young drivers can only have one non-family member under 18 with them in the vehicle. After six months on the junior license, the restriction rises to no more than three passengers under 18. Immediate family members are excluded from the restriction.

“I’ve always taken the position that the ability to have a maximum of four people in the car because you could have four seats is something you look at as well,” said Vitantonio.

But before even buying a car Vitantonio says proper training is the first step.

“Take them to an open lot. Let them not do donuts, but I mean just, you know, pull or turn, or, you know, try to put it in the spot when you’re going too fast or hit the breaks hard. See how the tires works in the snow. I think that’s really it has been beneficial to us,” said Vitantonio.

Vitantonio’s last piece of advice was to check in with your insurance provider.

“You’re adding a vehicle specifically for them to drive, or for multiple family members to drive. So just check the insurance for that particular vehicle. Before you make the decision as well. It’s one other tip. You don’t want to buy something all of a sudden. It’s really really expensive to to repair, and the insurance costs are high,” said Vitantonio.