(WYTV) — While letting your child use devices like iPads or TVs can have some benefits, excessive screen time can have some impacts on children’s development.

It can be stressful as a parent to find ways to distract or calm down your child, so oftentimes pulling out a device like a phone can be an easy fix.

But a recent JAMA Pediatrics study shows too much screen time for a child at the age of one could lead to developmental delays, resulting in problems with communication and problem-solving at the ages of 2 and 4.

For Dr. Marie Trace with Cleveland Clinic Children’s, these findings aren’t surprising.

“What we know about the brain, particularly in those first five years of life, is that the more areas that you can expose, the more areas that are stimulated and the more areas that are developed,” Trace said.

There are five domains of early childhood development. Experts say two of them in particular are impacted the longer a child spends in front of a screen. The first is communication, which Trace says has to do with things like speech and language. The second is problem-solving, meaning how a child navigates their environment to get their needs met.

Trace says if a child is sitting around on a couch watching a screen, they’re not getting the chance to explore in an active way, which is critical when it comes to development.

“In that exploring, again, is where stimulation of the brain occurs and it’s where problem-solving happens,” Trace said. If I am looking at a screen, there’s not a lot that’s being asked of me, right? Versus navigating my environment, playing with my toys, being outside.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time before 18 months, and no more than an hour a day for kids ages 2 to 5.