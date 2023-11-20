(WYTV) — After kids get home from school, homework may be the last thing they want to do.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends parents check in with their child after school before diving into any assignments.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind that kids are tired at the end of the day, so you want to make sure that your child’s basic needs are met before beginning their homework,” said Dr. Emily Mudd, a psychologist with Cleveland Clinic. “So, are they hungry? Are they thirsty? Are they tired? Do they need a brain break?”

If their basic needs are not yet met, Dr. Mudd says kids won’t be productive or present.

“Finding the best time of day for your child to do their homework. So, is it right after school? Is it after dinner? And keep in mind that that may be different for each of your children,” Dr. Mudd said.

Structure and routine may also help students get their work done, like doing homework at the same time each day and in the same space. Dr. Mudd emphasizes putting down the cell phone and other devices when working on assignments.

Also, when it comes to intervening with your child’s homework, Dr. Mudd says parents can help with different assignments but should refrain from doing all the work.

“You really want your child to create confidence and autonomy in being able to do their own work. So, you want to wait until your child is able to reach out to you to say they need help with a certain problem, and you want to create that relationship that they know that you’re available during their homework time to help them when they need it,” Dr. Mudd said.

Cleveland Clinic suggests parents demonstrate positive coping skills as a model for their children, if the child needs a break, allow them and then return to the task at hand.