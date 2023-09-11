(WYTV) — Monday marks the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, a dark day in American history. Many kids have been born since that day and may not know everything about it, but here’s how parents can help them understand.

The events of 9/11 mark a horrific moment in our country’s history. Planes hijacked by terrorists crashed into the twin towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington DC and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“The way the world is now. And back then, what happened here and was such a shock to us,” said Sam Swogger III, Mahoning Valley 9/11 Memorial Park chairman.

Swogger helps run the Mahoning Valley 9/11 Memorial Park in Austintown. He says it’s important for kids to know about events like 9/11.

“They want to learn. People say they they don’t know if you don’t teach them here yet. Yeah, they don’t know,” Swogger said.

The Mahoning Valley 9/11 Memorial Park has several artifacts from that day. Swogger says they’re a unique way for parents to teach their kids about that day.

I-beams from the Twin Towers sit next to the memorial entrance. A stone, as well as dirt from the crash site of Flight 93 Pentagon, sit along the walking path.

Swogger also says parents should talk about 9/11 with their kids.

“Explain to them what caused it. What it was about, who did it and you know that they have to know what happened in the past,” Swogger said.

Swogger says knowledge of the past will help prevent events like 9/11 in the future.

“If you do something in the past that wasn’t good for the country, then you move forward and you make that part better again,” Swogger said. “It’s the only way we’re going to get stronger.”