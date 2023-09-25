(WYTV) – Autumn is back and so are Fall sports. Sports are a great way for kids to stay active but there are many other health benefits.

Sports require physical endurance and Doctor Matthew Sacco with the Cleveland Clinic says sports can also help kids make new friends, build confidence and learn responsibility.

“You’re trying to figure out how to solve problems, how to work together, sometimes managing the frustrations that come with not everybody doing what you want when you want them to do it. Managing whether your team is successful or not, dealing with loss,” said Dr. Sacco.

Experts say children with anxiety may have more diffciultly enjoying a sport with a lot of pressure or yelling coaches.

The Cleveland Clinic suggests if your child is trying a new sport for the first time consider joining a rec league and offering them extra encouragement.

“I would definitely start there because if you thrust a young person into a new sport and it’s not their thing and there are other pieces and parts to it that may not be working, then you are much more likely to face the challenge of a child in particular wanting to quit prematurely,” said Dr. Sacco.

The CDC says that physical activity at a young age can help set the foundation for a lifetime of making healthy decisions. But Doctors also suggest that if your child does start a new sport and decides they are not interested, it’s okay, creating a healthy environment of acceptance is key.

Doctors also noted being involved in too many sports may cause burn-out and injury.