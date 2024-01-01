SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) — Now that we are in the new year, it’s almost time for kids to go back to school. This comes amid several illnesses going around. How should parents prepare their kids to go back to the classroom?

Respiratory illnesses are going around in Ohio just as kids are about to go back to school after the holiday break, and Dr. Mike Sevilla of Family Practice Center of Salem says this isn’t uncommon.

“We’re entering January, which usually is the peak of cold and flu season,” Dr. Sevilla said. “And I can tell you even before Christmas, we were seeing a lot of cold and flu type of symptoms.”

Dr. Sevilla says it’s not just COVID, the flu or a cold to look out for if your child is sick.

“We test in our office for, like, strep throat, and some of the more common types of illnesses are still out there. They’re still contagious.”

If your child starts having cough and cold symptoms, Dr. Sevilla says to treat them as soon as possible.

“Sometimes they can they can spread it to kids in their class or kids on the bus,” Dr. Sevilla said. “So that’s why it’s really important to recognize these symptoms and to treat them as soon as you can.”

There are a few over-the-counter treatments Dr. Sevilla says can help, like nasal spray or a humidifier. He also reminds people to wash their hands and cover their coughs.

And another reminder…

“It’s never too late to get a flu shot,” he said. “If the kid is not getting any better, you definitely should check with your doctor if the child has a lot of those cough and cold-type symptoms.”