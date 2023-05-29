(WYTV) – Summer is here and school is out. Kids are typically spending warm summer days outside playing with friends, however, parents need to be mindful of the sun’s harmful rays.

“Our sun exposure starts the day we were born. And things we do know about sun exposure can lead to skin cancers of many types, also pre mature aging and I’ll argue nobody really likes that. So I think it’s our duty as parents to to really start that protection early on,” said Adam Cash, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Mercy Health.

Dr. Adam Cash a plastic surgeon with Mercy Health says broad spectrum sunscreen should be used because-

“There are two wave lengths of damaging radiation that comes from the sun. Some act very direct on DNA damage and some a little bit more indirect. The take home is that UV-B is going to be the one very responsible for sun burn and very direct damage,” said Dr. Cash.

Dr. Cash says a common misconception is that sunscreen only has to be applied once.

“Whether you use a number from 15 to 50 or even some of the higher SPF sunscreens, the key is to reapply it and that magic time period is about two hours,” said Dr. Cash.

According to Dr. Cash, SPF can fade off while sweating, swimming, or even rubbing off on clothes. He says there are some things to look for while buying sunscreen this summer.

“Many times it’s a chemical base, which absorbs ultra violet light. There are physical blocking sunscreens that are mineral based or have a metallic type base to it. So you really want a combination of those in a sun screen. It’s certainly going to work better than any one alone,” said Dr. Cash.

A physical barrier like a swim shirt with SPF is a good idea as well.