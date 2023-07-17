(WYTV) – A recent study now shows that quad strength is a good indicator of heart health and how likely you are to recover from heart issues. For this week’s Positive Parenting, we spoke with a physical therapist about introducing exercise to your kids at a young age.

“We just want them to be active. They need to play. Our kids don’t play enough today and probably unstructured play. We just don’t have enough of that,” said Hans Kirr, PT manager at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Kirr says the best way to introduce exercise to kids at a young age is just encouraging them to have fun. He notes being active is critical to your health later in life and encourages kids to play sports — not just to win, but to make sure they’re moving enough.

“In today’s modern world, it’s kind of tough to do that. So playing some sports, playing a lot of sports and not worrying about winning and losing, but just having a child have fun and be active,” Kirr said.

Kirr admits that it’s tough to be active and get into a routine if you’re not used to working out or if your kids aren’t. He says besides sports, the best thing to do is to just get moving and start small.

“You can just start walking, start walking on an incline, lower it down, ride bikes, start to lift some weights. You can start lifting weights at any age and a lot of times, it’ll change your life,” Kirr said.

Besides just getting stronger, Kirr says exercising from a young age can help you cut down on the risks of diabetes and heart issues, and can improve your general heart health.

“People don’t want to go to the gym or don’t want to take that walk or that run but if you get it in, I will guarantee you, you’ll feel better afterwards,” Kirr said.