(WYTV) — When it comes to your kids, it can be hard to get them to eat their fruits and veggies.

Registered dietitian Jennifer Hyland says if you want your kids to eat healthy, it’s important to model that behavior. She recommends incorporating greens into your kids’ food as soon as they start eating solids.

“Most kids are not eating enough whole foods, specifically fruits and vegetables. Most adults aren’t either, to be honest,” Hyland said. “It’s really important because it’s going to give them vitamins, minerals. It’s also going to give them fiber, which is a nutrient that most kids are lacking.”

You can also make healthy food more appealing by letting your kids pick a fruit or vegetable to try. Hyland says getting your kids to help pick seasonings for roasted veggies, or making a fun dip for fruit, are all great ideas.

Most of all: don’t give up on a picky eater. Small portions are still better than nothing.

“If you never give them a food, they’re never going to eat it,” Hyland said. “I see a lot of parents who are just like, ‘my kid doesn’t like this food’ and then they never give it to them – well, then they’re never going to learn. So, let’s give them opportunities, let’s give them small portions so it’s not overwhelming. Let’s make it fun.”

She recommends having a fruit or vegetable with every meal.