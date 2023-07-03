(WYTV) — Whether you’re planning to set off fireworks or go to any fireworks shows and have kids, here are some tips for parents.

Dr. Alex Miksit, a pediatrician for Akron Children’s Hospital, recommends children not be allowed to play with fireworks.

“As a pediatrician, we recommend that all fireworks be used by professionals, that we keep them out of the hands of children and enjoy them from a safe distance,” Miksit says.

Even sparklers can be dangerous.

“Sparklers actually burn hot enough to melt some metals — up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit,” Miksit says. “They estimate that almost half of all pediatric, firework-related injuries are secondary to sparklers by themselves.”

He says he knows some people will still hand their kids sparklers.

“They say you should be six feet apart from each other, never, ever pointed at yourself,” Miksit says. “You should make sure you’re wearing closed-toed shoes.”

Miksit says if you’re going to fireworks shows, there are precautions you can take for your ears.

“Hearing muff-type things, perhaps earplugs for the older people,” he says, “those are always a safe bet. Any time there’s noise that’s loud enough to cause hearing damage.”