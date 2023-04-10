(WYTV) – April means showers to bring May flowers and also taxes.

“I think it’s important to make sure that you’re getting every credit that you’re due,” said Tim Petrey.

Tim Petrey is a managing member for HD Davis CPAs where they help businesses and individuals.

“We originally started our business as a tax-focused firm and over the years we’ve kind of evolved to be a year-round partner with a lot of our clients,” said Petrey.

This year’s tax deadline is April 18th, but you can file an extension if you’re running behind.

“You get an extension to file…You don’t don’t necessarily get an extension to pay,” said Petrey.

So you may need to send in some money with that extension. Also, if you’re a first time parent filing this year could look a little different.

“If you’re married and you file jointly you qualify for those credits as long as you don’t go over certain income thresholds, but if you file separately you may lose out on some of those credits. Some people in those early years they’re filing separately for student loan purposes,” said Petrey.

For those who aren’t married and have a child, only one of you can claim them.

“What a lot of parents do in that situation is they alternate or they review which one is best and they go from there. The key there is whoever takes the child needs to meet those dependent requirements, namely the largest one is providing half of their support,” said Petrey.

A lot of this can be confusing. Since it is so new it might be beneficial to go see an expert so you’re getting all those credits and filing correctly.

“Some people will come to us in those change years. In the year where there’s something different in their life and they need someone to bounce things off of and get things set up and rolling in the right direction and then maybe in the next year they’ll do it on their own,” said Petrey.

Petrey also told me that if you’re seeing your preparer now — don’t be surprised if they’re a little slower or stressed. If that’s the case it might make sense to file for that extension just to make sure what you’re signing off on is correct.