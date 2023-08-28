(WYTV) – Many kids in the Valley have already started their fall sports seasons and some may have unfortunately already experienced an injury. While injuries can be out of your control sometimes, there are some practices that experts recommend to keep your child safe.

Dr. Chris Liebig, a sports medicine physician, says while sports can be positive for students’ mental and physical health, they can put a lot of stress on these young bodies. He tends to see lots of injuries throughout the fall sports season.

“We certainly start to see an uptick through these months and really all the way through December,” said Dr. Liebig.

Dr. Liebig says when you have these athletes competing at the level they are, you’re naturally going to see a variety of injuries from head to toe. But one of his mantras is:

“Everybody trains hard; everybody plays hard; but nobody rest hard seemingly anymore,” said Dr. Liebig.

He says about half of the injuries they end up seeing are overuse injuries.

“I like to say when the check engine light comes on that the coaches and parents hear them. And if they are at any point uncomfortable with how uncomfortable their son or daughter is, they get them evaluated,” said Dr. Liebig.

And really, you should be getting them evaluated before you even suspect an injury to get a good baseline.

“We really encourage a full thorough exam to really get a good history. Get a good family history, listen for cardiac murmurs, etc.,” said Dr. Justin Dunn, a cardiologist at Summa Health.

With the demands on kids, listening to their bodies can be difficult, but Dr. Liebig recommends simple things like staying hydrated, getting good sleep, and eating nutritional meals.

He says warming up and stretching, both before and after an activity, even just for five minutes can also go a long way in preventing injury the next time around.

“As the growing body, quite literally the muscles can’t keep up sometimes with their growing bones and as they get tighter they’re kind of prone to not only those overuse injuries but then those acute injuries,” said Dr. Liebig.