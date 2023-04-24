(WYTV) – When it comes to parenting, the rules aren’t always set in stone. This is especially true when it comes to the crib. When should you transfer your child into the crib? When should you change the levels?

“Everybody’s different but the you know that four to five month range, and then total range wise four to nine months is what they’re saying when you should really go down on it,” said Dr. Benjamin Brocker from Mercy Health.

That’s about the time when you want to pay attention to if your child is sitting up in their crib.

“If they’re sitting up are they able,” said Dr. Brocker. “Are they going to try and pull themselves up? So if they pull themselves up can they can potentially…”

Potentially hurt themselves by falling out and risk fracturing their skull or getting a brain bleed.

“As as far as falling goes from cribs. Anything that’s, you know, three times your height and right babies get bigger and bigger three times your height is what you had to wait and watch out,” said Dr. Brocker.

Dr. Brocker said the safest thing to do is start out on the lowest level but that can be uncomfortable for the parent.

“And then once you get to that bottom, you you hurt your ribs. It’s like you’re bending over. You hurt your back,” said Dr. Brocker.

So once your child is sitting up and getting more mobile it’s time to drop that crib. If they’re able to start climbing, it’s time to start thinking about a toddler bed.

“Their beds are very low to the ground so if they do fall out of that they’re not really going to get hurt,” said Dr. Brocker.

Dr. Brocker also said regardless of the crib height, the crib should be empty, no blankets or toys. He recommends sleep sacks so that your little one stays warm.