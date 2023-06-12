(WYTV) – Graduation has come and gone and many young adults are clueless when it comes to choosing a profession.

Every parent wants their kids to become successful adults, but it’s not uncommon for kids to get stuck in choosing a career path.

Anne Kakavros has been a guidance counselor for seven years at Ursuline High School in Youngstown. It starts with some visits.

“I tell parents, especially coming up to like junior year of high school, or senior year of high school, take your kids on college tours, or go to a trade school and see maybe if that’s where they fit,” said Kakavros.

It all starts with identifying their interests.

“There are a lot of career interest inventories online that a student can do to kind of see maybe what they fit more into,” said Kakavros.

And parents have to be ready to let them decide.

“Parents send their kids here, hoping they will be on a college career path, but sometimes cosmetology school calls. And we’ve had kids go that route,” said Kakavros.

Many times they’ll pick a field, and then decide, I think I’d rather do something else. I didn’t even know they offered this.

“Nursing. They think they want to be a nurse, because they enjoy helping people. But then they get that intro level chemistry, and they think oh, I like helping people, maybe I’ll go the social work route,” said Kakavros.

If you don’t know what you want you want to do, leave yourself many options.

“Find a college that offers a lot of different majors, because that’s where you’re going to be spending the next four years,” said Kakavros.

And it can’t be just about the money.

“I tell kids, you’re going to be doing this for the next 40 to 50 years of your life. You need something that will support your living, but also something that you enjoy doing,” said Kakavros.