(WYTV) – The Month of May is National Bicycle Safety Month. As the weather gets warmer more kids will be out strolling on their bikes.

Dr. Richard So with the Cleveland Clinic says wearing a helmet is a must for all children riding bikes. Helmets are made to protect your brain from injury and according to Cleveland Clinic, wearing a helmet when riding a bike can reduce the risk of head injury by as much as 85%.

“They should fit one inch above your eyebrows. The most common wrong thing I see driving the down the street is that the helmet rides on the back and you can see the forehead. That’s not protecting your child,” So said.

The helmet should fit snug and the straps would be even and tight when buckled.

“You want to see if there are any cracks, any dents in your helmet. Because believe it or not, helmets are only good for one accident. If they’re deformed, then they’re not going to function right,” So said.

Kids aren’t the only ones who should wear helmets, parents should, too.

