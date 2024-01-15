(WYTV) — Skin cracking, dryness and even itching — symptoms many of us have experienced during the winter time. It’s not fun and can even be extremely painful in some cases.

Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, a dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic, says there are ways to prevent these issues.

“The first is avoid fragrance,” Dr. Khetarpal said. “So, when you look for, you know, your bar of soap, or your body wash, really avoid fragrance. Anything that smells good is going to pull moisture out of your skin. So, look for things that are like “sensitive skin” or just don’t smell like anything.”

Dr. Khetarpal recommends taking lukewarm showers. Although hot showers feel good, the intense heat can pull moisture out of your skin, leaving it dry and irritated. After getting out of the shower, it’s a good idea to moisturize the skin.

“When you look for moisturizers, again, avoid fragrance. Look for ingredients like ceramide and cholesterol,” Dr. Khetarpal said. “Those are ingredients that can help restore our moisture barrier in our skin barrier. They help with eczema, they help with dry skin, or getting cracked skin.”

Scented laundry detergent and fabric softener can also irritate the skin. When sleeping at night try using a humidifier, and stay hydrated as much as possible.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends keeping a consistent skincare routine for the best results.