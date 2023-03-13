(WYTV) — As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, some take the holiday to go out. A local doctor spoke on the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption for people who are younger.

Some college kids might end up using the day to consume a large amount of alcohol, which could put them at risk.

“Kids get these images on television, on their phone, of people having fun with alcohol,” says Dr. Mike Sevilla with Family Practice Center of Salem.

Consuming a large amount of alcohol can lead to being drink, which can affect some of the decisions you make.

Sevilla stresses the importance of being careful on these kinds of holidays, and to watch how much you drink, if you choose to.

“Unfortunately, in younger kids, alcohol poisoning can kill people — especially in kids,” Sevilla says.

In younger adults, Sevilla says both their brains and their maturity level is undergoing a lot of development, which could be affected by alcohol.

“People can have physical problems as far as development of the brain: Emotional challenges, violence, fighting, school problems,” Sevilla says. “They still have the same dangers — maybe even more dangerous — than older adults, and that’s something every important in a holiday situation like this.”