(WYTV) – School supplies might not be the only thing your adolescent is bringing back to school.

Acne can be painful in more ways than one. Ann Sabatine is a nurse practitioner at advanced dermatology & skin cancer center in Boardman. Kids and adults can take comfort in knowing they’re not alone.

“Acne is the most common skin care condition,” said Sabatine.

Homecoming morning comes with a runaway zit, or chronic acne. For the adolescent years, it’s almost like a rite of passage. Here are some of the reasons why.

“There is some data out there that says it could be attributed to diet. We know that genetics is a key player in this. As well as some cosmetics that some patients use. Other things like football helmets, areas of pressure and exercise,” said Sabatine.

Hands off, popping pimples is not recommended.

“Any times our fingers meet those breakouts we introduce more dirt and bacteria which could lead to infections. Also that poking and prodding can lead toward scarring down the line. And sometimes that can be more difficult to treat than the acne itself,” said Sabatine.

Hot compresses are also a no-no.

“Wash your face, two times a day. Using luke-warm water, and a gentle cleanser is all that you need. I also encourage you to wash your face after any exercise or sweaty activity,” said Sabatine.

For teenage girls, Ann knows what you’re going through.

“Even myself, having gone through acne, this is no stranger. It’s something that we see and treat everyday. And we will work and do our best to get you to that point of clearance,” said Sabatine.