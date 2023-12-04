(WYTV) — Many children spend hours on social media, watching video after video. What’s this doing to their attention span?

Scrolling and scrolling for hours at a time — a pediatric psychologist says these screens can have an impact.

“Attention is taken away from face-to-face interactions and it’s given over to a device,” said Dr. Michael Manos.

Doctors tell us that, at least in the short term, too much time on social media can hurt your child’s attention span. It could make it harder for them to concentrate in class or complete an assignment that they think is boring.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids under four should be limited to an hour a day of screen time, tops. Kids older, no more than two.

“All the conversations and lecturing of a child is not going to do a thing because the captivation of the screen is far more powerful than anything a parent is going to say,” Dr. Manos said.

John Chechitelli, one of the producers here, is a parent, and his advice: be firm.

“They’ve got sports and other activities after school so really they don’t have a lot of time to spend on the tablets but when they do, we monitor them, we watch them and just keep them on schedule,” Chechitelli said.