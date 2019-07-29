Poland Vacation Bible School donates over 100 cereal boxes for Rescue Mission

Over 80 children donated cereal boxes and the church also had an offering throughout the week

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Church of the Rock in Poland made a large donation to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley during their Vacation Bible School last week.

Over 80 children donated cereal boxes and the church made an offering throughout the week.

The church doubled the VBS offering, meaning that they were able to give the Rescue Mission over 100 cereal boxes and a check for $1,600.

Rescue Mission Chief Officer of Development Lynn Wyant said she is proud and thankful for the church’s contributions.

“What a practical way to show the love of Christ,” Wyant said. “Cereal is not only used for breakfast but our children and families snack on it all summer long.”