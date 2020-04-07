Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Monday update
Submit your Pledge of Allegiance video from home!

Pledge Of Allegiance
Posted: / Updated:

Youngstown, OHIO (WYTV) – As classes are doing distance learning, here at 33 WYTV we still want to showcase local students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Send us a video of your pledge from home!

Submit your video using the link below. You can shoot the video on your phone – please remember to shoot it horizontally and hold the phone as steady as possible.

CLICK HERE to submit your information and video.

33 WYTV and The Hometown Pharmacy – bringing you the Pledge of Allegiance airing every weekday on WYTV between 6:30 – 7:00 AM.

