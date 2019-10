Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.

Thank you to Miss Pizzuto, 3rd grade teacher at St. Christine School for inviting us into your classroom!

Click to view all Pledge of Allegiance videos



Are you a teacher and would like to have your classroom featured?

Click here to submit your class for consideration.