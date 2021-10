WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Warren JFK Senior Eddie Kiernan is a four-year letter winner and three-year team captain on the Eagles football team.

"It's a sport that I think mimics life in a lot of ways," Kiernan said. "It's a hard way to explain to people that haven't played it, but especially with football, when it comes to adversity. That mimics adversity in life. That's why I really appreciate and why I really love football."