Reilly Elementary - Mr. Tucciarone - 4th Grade
Thank you to Mr. Tucciarone, 4th grade teacher at Reilly Elementary
Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.
Thank you to Mr. Tucciarone, 4th grade teacher at Reilly Elementary for inviting us to your classroom!
Click to view all Pledge of Allegiance videos
Are you a teacher and would like to have your classroom featured?
Click here to submit your class for consideration.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local leaders hope government chooses Ravenna location as missile defense site
- Len Rome's Local Health: New surgeries for heart defects
- Accident slows traffic on I-80 in Austintown
- Last Cruze rolls off the line Wednesday at GM Lordstown