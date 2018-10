Pledge of Allegiance Schedule

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WYTV 33 and The Hometown Pharmacy – bringing you the Pledge of Allegiance airing every weekday on WYTV between 6:30 – 7:00 AM.

Pledge of Allegiance Air Schedule (days without a class are TBA)

2018/19 schedule:

Monday, September 10 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Mrs. Walsh, Kindergarten

Tuesday, September 11 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Miss Malloy, Kindergarten

Wednesday, September 12 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Mrs. Shepherd, Grade 1

Thursday, September 13 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Mrs. Guy, Grade 2

Friday, September 14 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Miss Campbell, Grade 2

Monday, September 17 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Mrs. Laure, Grade 3

Tuesday, September 18 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Ms. D’Ostroph, Grade 4

Wednesday, September 19 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Mrs. Kandel, Grade 5

Thursday, September 20 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Mrs. Thorn, Grade 5

Friday, September 21 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Mrs. Umbs, Grade 6

Monday, September 24 - B L Miller Sebring Local, Mrs. Naples, Grade 6

Tuesday, September 25 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. Chaffee, Grade 3

Wednesday, September 26 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. Torreance, Grade 3

Thursday, September 27 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. Kornbau, Grade 2

Friday, September 28 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. Walters, Grade 2

Monday, October 1 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. Hames, Grade 1

Tuesday, October 2 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. Temple, Grade 1

Wednesday, October 3 - Leetonia Elementary, Miss Paxton, Kindergarten

Thursday, October 4 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. Waterbeck, Kindergarten

Friday, October 5 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. Sadler, Kindergarten

Monday, October 8 - Leetonia Elementary, Mrs. McKay, Kindergarten

Tuesday, October 9 - Reilly Elementary School, Mrs. Colbert, Grade 4

Wednesday, October 10 - Reilly Elementary School, Miss Miller, Grade 4

Thursday, October 11 - Reilly Elementary School, Mrs. Ridgeway, Grade 3

Friday, October 12 - Reilly Elementary School, Mrs. Warner, Grade 3

Monday, October 15 - Reilly Elementary School, Mrs. McTrustry, Grade 4

Tuesday, October 16 - Reilly Elementary School, Mrs. J Winn, Grade 4

Wednesday, October 17 - Reilly Elementary School, Mrs. Hagan, Grade 4

Thursday, October 18 - Reilly Elementary School, Mr. Tucciarone, Grade 4

Friday, October 19 - Reilly Elementary School, Miss Burtnett, Grade 4

Monday, October 22 - Reilly Elementary School, Miss Brown, Grade 3

Tuesday, October 23 - Reilly Elementary School, Mrs. Carr, Grade 3

Wednesday, October 24 - Reilly Elementary School, Mrs. Janofa, Grade 3

Thursday, October 25 - Reilly Elementary School, Mr. M Winn, Grade 3

Friday, October 26 - Reilly Elementary School, Miss O’Brien, Grade 3

Monday, October 29 - St. Joseph the Provider School, Miss Conricote, Kindergarten

Tuesday, October 30 - St. Joseph the Provider School, Ms. Blanchon, Grade 1

Wednesday, October 31 - St. Joseph the Provider School, Mrs. Mazoros, Grade 2

Thursday, November 1 - St. Joseph the Provider School, Mrs. Wason, Grade 3

Friday, November 2 - Jackson Milton Elementary, Mrs. Snyder, Grade 3

Monday, November 5 - Jackson Milton Elementary, Ms. Ciccolelli, Grade 3

Tuesday, November 6 - Jackson Milton Elementary, Ms. Tomaino, Grade 1

Wednesday, November 7 - Jackson Milton Elementary, Mrs. Morrison, Grade 1

Thursday, November 8 - Jackson Milton Elementary, Miss Carbon, Grade 1

Friday, November 9 - Jackson Milton Elementary, Mrs. Makenzy Nagy, Grade 3