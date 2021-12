(WYTV) - This weekend, players across the NFL will be rocking custom cleats for causes of their choice. If you look closely at the feet of number 46 for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, you'll notice a special logo. The former Valley native is choosing to honor the Rich Center for Autism and his close friend once he hits the field.

True friendship has no boundaries, much like autism. Ross Matiscik and Chris Marchionda have been friends since they were kids, no matter their differences.