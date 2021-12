BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - This week's Hometown Hero takes us to the Davis Center YMCA in Boardman. Someone there was nominated for her love of children and going out of her way to make sure they're cared for.

"Energetic and fun, very caring for all of the kids that are in the program and even across the entire county. She wants to just bring everybody together," said Jacqueline McGinnis.