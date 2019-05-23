Jackson Milton Elementary - Mrs Makenzy Nagy - 3rd Grade
Thank you to Mrs. Makenzy Nagy, 3rd Grade teacher at Jackson Milton Elementary
Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.
Thank you to Mrs. Makenzy Nagy, 3rd Grade teacher at Jackson Milton Elementary for inviting us to your classroom!
Click to view all Pledge of Allegiance videos
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Youngstown museum offers steam train rides to guests
- Poland Swim Club opens for summer season
- Trumbull County MetroParks host first Paddle Fest
- Boy Scouts honor veterans by placing flags at their graves in Warren