Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.

Thank you to Mr. Wrataric, a 4th grade teacher at Seaborn Elementary, for having his class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!

Click to view all Pledge of Allegiance videos

Are you a teacher and would like to have your classroom featured?

Click here to submit your class for consideration.