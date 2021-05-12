Local nursing and surgical technology students take advantage of career fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Choffin Career and Technical Center hosted a career day for their nursing and surgical technology students on Tuesday.

The event was held in conjunction with Nurses Week.

Practical nursing and surgical technology students were able to walk through a speak with local employers about potential job opportunities.

“The job market it very tight right now, especially for nurses, so we’re here hoping to recruit and also allow new nurses, school and the community learn more about our agency,” said Tarah Lattancio with Meridian Health Care.

There were a dozen local facilities looking to hire in the high-demand field, but also are looking for the right person.

“Somebody who has patience. Somebody who is a team player. Somebody who is filling in as a family member,” said Wendy Long from Woodlands Senior Living at Austinwood and Hampton Woods.

“People need more compassionate people. People that are in vulnerable situations and positions, they need to encounter more people that are compassionate, especially in this day and time,” said nursing student Crystal Hamlette.

If you are looking to further your career, check out the Choffin Career and Technical Center website.