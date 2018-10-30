Tips on how to keep your kids safe this Halloween Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WYTV) - On Wednesday, kids will be dressed in costumes knocking on doors for candy.

Although Halloween is a fun time for kids, it can also be dangerous.

A study by Safe Kids Worldwide shows that kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween.

Daybreak's Christina Mullen went to Akron Children's Mahoning Valley to find out how to keep your kids safe this Halloween.

"Making sure that they are explaining to them what they should be looking for, if someone is following them, making sure they are going to neighborhoods that are safe and that they know. And not going into houses that they are unsure of," said Bill McMahon of Akron Children's Mahoning Valley.

It's going to be dark, so a flashlight is a good idea or maybe some glow sticks. But, how about that costume your kid is wearing. Did you look at that?

"Making sure the pant legs aren't too long, so they are not stepping on them. Making sure that if they are wearing a mask, they can actually see out of it. Safe Kids Worldwide [recommends] actually wearing face paint instead of a mask," McMahon said.

Of course, every kid wants to sneak candy while trick or treating. A good idea is to make sure you eat dinner before putting on your costume.

"So this way the children won't be tempted, because they won't be hungry to dive into that. You also have to be careful about the food allergies children have," McMahon said.

Now, you can have this talk with your little monster.

Tell them what to be looking out for, but remember to be careful too while you're behind the wheel.

"If you're driving, you have to watch, be extra cautious. Slow down, watch for the kids. And if you're backing in and out of driveways, watch for kids crossing," said Lt. Brian Habeger of Boardman Police Department.

Boardman police recommend having an adult out with kids while trick or treating and always staying in groups.