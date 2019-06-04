Study: Safety standard not enough to keep kids safe from laundry detergent pods Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WYTV) - A new study suggests that liquid detergent packets or "pods" continue to poison kids years after their makers volunteered to make them safer.

The information comes from health officials at Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Central Ohio Poison Center.

They investigated the trend in calls across the country for exposure to liquid laundry detergent packets.

According to the study, poisonings fell just 18% between 2015 and 2017.

From 2012 to 2017, poison control centers fielded nearly 73,000 calls about poisoning from these pods, about one call every 42 minutes. Almost 92% of those calls involved kids under 6 years old.

Detergent pods hit stores in 2012, but their bright appearance made them attractive to children, prompting groups to raise public awareness about their dangers.

Health officials urge parents to treat detergent packets like medicines, keeping them away from kids.