Positive Parenting: Working through emotions

(WYTV) – For children, being able to process and work through their emotions is important both inside and outside of the classroom.

The first step in doing so is identifying when they need a break.

Samantha Lantz is a counselor at Currie Elementary School in Cortland where she recently started an initiative called “Calm Corners,” a designated space for students to go to when they are feeling overwhelmed.

“The kids say ‘I think I need a break’ and I’ve seen them in the hallway using it and they do a really good job with it. They come back focused, ready to learn, and ready to make the best of their day,” said Lantz.

Lantz said the corner includes a versatile toolbox since every child copes differently.

“Some kids might benefit from learning how to take deep breaths and process through breathing, while other kids need the feeling of something to distract their minds onto something else,” she said.

Lantz says parents can create a similar safe space for their children at home to help manage their behavior.

“They can use it in the bedroom, they can do it in a living room. Any place that they have a spot where they can set up some sensory items or stress balls or even coloring pages,” she said.

Lantz says learning how to identify and label basic personal emotions is key.

Lantz said she recommends teaching kids the Zones of Regulation, a framework that uses four colors to help children identify how they’re feeling in the moment given their energy, emotions, and level of alertness.

“Yellow and red is when your body starts to get a little bit out of control, so you’re excited, you’re surprised, you’re scared, you’re worried, you’re frustrated and those are the two biggest that we kind of see here,” Lantz said.

There is also the green zone when children feel calm and in control and the blue zone, wheN children may have low levels of energy and down feelings.

Everyone is different though, so Lantz said finding coping mechanisms that work for your child is important.

“It’s a skill that a lot of adults don’t have that they need to learn. As kids get older, the problems become harder and the feelings become bigger, so if we can teach it now, then they’ll be able to be better self-sufficed at it when they get older,” she said.