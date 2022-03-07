(WYTV) — Parents of athletes looking to get that competitive edge might be wondering when they can start pumping some iron.

When it comes to lifting, some people think it’s taboo to start lifting before a child is done growing, but Dr. Michael Farris, a physical therapist with Mercy Health, said that’s not the case. You just have to be careful and use the right form.

“As long as they understand as a parent that you’re doing strength training, not worried about how much weight you’re putting up. Thus improving overall, muscle performance, which is going to help actually prevent injuries,” said Farris.

Farris said it’s safe to start exercising by doing bodyweight exercises as early as age 7, then progress into lifting using lightweight and high reps around age 10.

Farris said to aim for 10 to 15 reps and lift two to three times a week.

“The benefits outweigh the cons from maintaining healthy body weight, maintaining healthy blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, strengthen bones, helping out their mental health by boosting self-esteem and confidence,” said Farris.

Brian Hoffman is the football coach at Hubbard High School and said their athletes have seen great benefits from lifting, and for some athletes, strengthening the neck muscles can help prevent concussions.

“We try to tell them it’s not about ego lifting, leave that at the door. You want to start with your base, kind of build from there, and try to make improvements. At the end of the day it’s you against you every time you go into the gym,” said Hoffman.

Remember, kids just want to have fun so make sure you keep it fun so that they continue these healthy habits even after they’re done playing sports.

“When I’m working out at the gym and I see guys that played for me five, 10 years ago they’re still working out and exercising. I feel good about that because I think it’s just a great part of life,” said Hoffman.

If you’re considering letting your child start lifting, it can’t hurt to check in with a pediatrician beforehand just to make sure they’re good to go before they pump some iron.