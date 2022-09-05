(WYTV) – School is back in session. Attendance is important for success.

Sniffles, a mild cough, a fever? When should you keep your child home? Dr. Lena Esmail with QuickMed narrows down 5 rules to keep in mind when thinking about sending your child to school.

“If they have a fever which is by definition higher than 100.4° Fahrenheit. If they have a cough so severe that it can’t be controlled. Or if there is a change in the way your child is breathing. If the child is having vomiting or has diahrrea. Or if there is severe pain that is abnormal for the child. And lastly if they have a severe sore throat or discharge from the eye or redness which could be pink-eye. Or strep if they have sore throat. Those types of illnesses require antibiotic therapy for a point of time before the child can return back to school And not be contagious,” said Dr. Esmail.

For fever, the rule used to be 24 hours fever free before heading back to class.

“But nowadays, we don’t know if it’s Covid or influenza, what we prefer is the child get in to be tested to ensure it’s not one of those things that would require an extended time off. So right now we don’t give a global rule anymore for fevers, because if it’s Covid, you’re not coming back in 24 hours,” Dr. Esmail continued.

Parents want kids in school, but don’t be too hasty in sending them back to early.

“But my recommendation is don’t rush the child back to school if they have one of these five conditions or symptoms, because not only can they get sicker, but they could also infect the children around them,” Dr. Esmail finished.