Positive Parenting: The ‘talk’

(WYTV) – Dr. Vince Ricchiuti has been lecturing at local schools for years now, aiming to help navigate boys through puberty. He says, take it slow, make it informal and there really is no “best time.”

“I say usually between 5th and 6th grades is when most people start or should start having that conversation or discussing it with them,” Dr. Ricchiuti said.

As puberty approaches, Dr. Ricchiuti said it’s a natural way to help start the discussion.

“Most of the schools have a health program. And they have already started broaching the subject. It’s a good way to have them start thinking about things, bring it home and have the parents continue the discussion,” he said.

Ricchiuti said sure, there will be snickering and giggling, but that’s to be expected when talking to young boys.

“They’re thinking. And even though they’re snickering about it, they’re really trying to understand the situation,” he said.

Ricchiuti said using a pen and a notepad can help to make it less embarrassing.

“I’ll have them write down their questions, so they don’t have to raise their hand and possibly embarrass themselves,” he said.

Ricchiuti said, for boys, peer pressure, boundaries, and consent also come up in his lectures.

“So we do talk about that. We talk about sexual activity and what sex is and different types of sex and they have lots of questions about it,” he said.

Dr. Ricchiuti said boys should also understand the changes their bodies will make through puberty.

“Boys need to hear not only about sexual education but also about their changing bodies,” he said.

“Even in young boys, as a urologist, I see and I try to make them aware of those things. Even if they don’t know what it is, or if they’re not sure if it’s something that needs to be looked at, to go talk to somebody to bring it to their attention so they can get it evaluated if necessary.”