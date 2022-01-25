Positive Parenting: The ‘talk’ for girls

(WYTV) – For girls, the “talk” should start earlier than with boys due to puberty, according to Elizabeth Hutchinson, a nurse practitioner at Western Reserve Gynecology.

“Puberty for girls usually starts around 9 to 11 where they start developing breast tissue, and then soon start menstruating. It’s better to talk about it early,” said Hutchinson.

She said that the conversation starts by letting them talk.

“Ask them questions about what they know. It might just be on a ride to school one day,” said Hutchinson.

“One common misconception is that having the talk with your daughter will feel like they have the green light to have sex. The research shows the exact opposite,” said Hutchinson.

“Kids knowing that they can at least ask you those questions, they’ll be less likely to take chances and risks and be more likely to have safe sex in the future,” said Hutchinson.

A male role model is important as well, helping to explain boundaries.



“Because it will help to establish what’s healthy relationships, safety to prevent sexually transmitted infections or early pregnancy in life. But it also helps to let them know about consent,” said Hutchinson.

Social media brings in another dimension that has a bigger impact on girls.



“Things popping up on TikTok that they think is normal, but body image compared to them, they might not be ready to grow in those ways yet,” said Hutchinson.

Sometimes talking about girlfriends and what they’re going through is helpful.

“Maybe asking them, ‘Well, what is a peer going through at school?’ Maybe they’ll be more open talking about a friend or someone that they’ve seen, and then you can take each topic and go one step at a time,” said Hutchinson.