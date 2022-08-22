(WYTV) – Whether you have a child that rides the bus to school or gets dropped off at school, all students enter school zones.

Triple AAA spokesperson Linda Lambert says school zones can be very dangerous if children are not aware of school zone rules and of drivers around them.

“Children are unpredictable and they can dart out in traffic, so it’s important for motorists to keep their eyes open and obey the posted speed limits through school zones,” Lambert said.

Having open conversations with children about school and bus stop safety can decrease their chances of getting hurt, especially young children going to school for the first time.

“If they’re riding a bus, you wait until the bus stops, you wait until the stop arm comes out, you never run around the bus. You get on the bus on your side of the road,” Lambert said.

Lambert says drivers need to pay close attention to school bus signals.

“You are not allowed to pass a school bus. Not only is it unsafe it is against the law in every state,” she said.

Lambert says many schools have preview days where parents and kids can walk thru locating bus stops to make kids feel more comfortable with their surroundings.

“You just want to have open conversations and increase kids’ awareness of the dangers of moving vehicles through school zones,” she said.