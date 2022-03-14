(WYTV) — This week’s Positive Parenting takes us into the field of STEM — why science, engineering, technology and math are important subjects for kids to learn early on, and how you can get creative teaching them from your own home.

According to Ralf Urbach with Oh Wow!’s Children’s Science Center, messiness is a sign of geniuses, and allowing children to work through challenges is important.

“Critical thinking, communicating with one another, looking through something and going ‘You know what, how do I modify this to make this work?'” said Urbach.

Urbach also said he’s always been a firm advocate that you can teach STEM as early as ages 4, 5, and 6, and it teaches kids how to use their hands to build things like engineers do.

The Valley is a prime example — built by men and women who worked in manufacturing plants.

“Bricklayers laying the brick. Men and women pouring the steel, and I want the children to understand that your cellphone doesn’t just fall from the tree. It takes a lot of people and a lot of hands and a lot of brainpower to actually do something to make a product function,” said Urbach.

Children can participate in engaging STEM activities from anywhere, even from their own home.

Urbach said Oh Wow!’s motto is to use anything you have in your home that you’re familiar with as a science experiment.

“So if you want to take some oil out of mom’s cabinet, and grab some other materials that are a little bit less or more dense than one another, you’ve got a density experiment right there by using those materials,” said Urbach.

It’s an industry in high demand right now, especially for young creative minds.

“The manufacturers need these young minds to help build buildings like this, more schools and really wonderful places for people to educate themselves,” said Urbach.

Most of all, STEM equips children with skills that will enable them to overcome personal challenges.