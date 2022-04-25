(WYTV) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and WYTV has partnered with Mahoning County Children Services to raise awareness of the issue. As part of our positive parenting initiative, we’re diving into recognizing warning signs of abuse and neglect.

“Every 30 minutes a child is abused or neglected in Ohio. I believe nationally it is every 10 seconds,” said Mahoning Counties Children Services spokesperson Jennifer Kollar.

Kollar calls child abuse and neglect an epidemic in the U.S. She said there were 1,128 cases opened and investigated in Mahoning County last year out of 4,663 reports.

“We do really rely on the community to be our eyes and ears because we can’t do our jobs investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect reports unless the community is able to recognize and make those reports,” said Kollar.

Abuse and neglect happen in a variety of ways. These are common signs of physical abuse:

“Burns, bruises, black eyes. Any other injuries that seem suspicious or unexplained,” said Kollar.

Neglect revolves around cleanliness and health.

“Unkept dirty appearance, a child that looks malnourished. Maybe they haven’t eaten. Also, inadequate medical or dental care. If you notice things like medical issues that seem like they are ongoing and never addressed or dental issues,” said Kollar.

She said when issues appear repeatedly or in combination with others, it can indicate abuse. There are also behavioral warning signs.

“If you notice a child seems depressed or maybe has general anxiety about going somewhere or seeing a particular person. Maybe they were outgoing and all of the sudden they are becoming passive or withdrawn,” said Kollar.

In instances of sexual abuse, behavioral warning signs can be a child acting out the abuse with dolls or peers.

Unexplained knowledge also can be a sign.

“If a young child has an unusual knowledge of body parts or sexual language and anatomy — things that they may not usually know about and all of the sudden they know, that might be something to suspect that they might be being sexually abused,” said Kollar.

Reporting suspected abuse is key to ending it. If a child is in immediate danger, always call 911.

If danger is not immediate, report suspected abuse and neglect to your local child protective services so it can be investigated.

Not every call may rise to the level of abuse or neglect, but the ones that don’t can still lead to valuable resources being shared, and without calls, abuse and neglect can continue.

“If you suspect something, somethings not right, you’re not sure — make that call! Again, I can only stress, that may be the only time that someone advocates on behalf of that child to end that abuse or neglect that`s happening to them,” said Kollar.

To report child abuse or neglect, contact your local child services agency:

Trumbull County

24-hour Child Abuse Report Hotline

330-372-2010

Mahoning County

24-hour Child Abuse Report Hotline

330-941-8888

Columbiana County

Weekdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

330-420-6600

Afterhours emergency reports call Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office

330-424-5715

Mercer County

Weekdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

724-662-2703

Afterhours emergency line

724-662-6130

Lawrence County

Weekdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

724-658-2558

Afterhours emergency line

724-656-9300