(WYTV) – A big fear among parents of newborn babies is sleep. Some parents even think having a baby sleep in bed with them is a good idea.

However, a local doctor strongly discourages co-sleeping. Some co-sleeping situations can even cause death in a child. It’s something Dr. John Cox has had to talk to parents about. He said the best way for a child to sleep is on their back.

A firm mattress with nothing else in the crib is the best way to prevent suffocation. He said babies should not sleep with their parents because parents can roll over and suffocate the child.

“I know moms are tired and you’re nursing frequently and you’re feeding frequently throughout the nighttime. You can easily have that bassinet right in your room right next to you, so when you’re done, you put that baby there so you can get the proper rest. Co-sleeping is not recommended,” Cox said.

As far as good quality sleep goes, Cox says babies need plenty of calories throughout the day.