Positive Parenting: Kids Heart Challenge

(WYTV) — With February being Heart Month, the American Heart Association has a special program for parents and schools to help teach kids lifelong heart-healthy habits.

“We want to instill these heart-healthy habits at a very young age so they can carry these through their life,” said Lauren Rieser with the American Heart Association.

Get up, get moving and stay heart healthy for life.

This year, students from 40 local schools in the Tri-County area will be taking part in the American Heart Association’s “Kids Heart Challenge.”

Rieser is leading the effort. “We’re really focusing on the whole child, and we know that today it has been proven that there is a strong correlation between physical and mental health.”

Students who sign up to take the heart challenge will get to pick from two different programs. One focuses on kindness, while the other is all about moving more.

“There’s also challenges in there about learning hands-only CPR, recognizing the signs of a stroke. So different educational aspects that the kids and their families can learn together,” said Rieser.

This year’s Heart Hero Explorers are going on a nationwide tour.

Each character has a special message that kids can learn from.

“Whether it’s about being kind or moving more or drinking more water, eating fruits and vegetables, all healthy messages so the kids can really pick their favorite character and learn about ways to keep their heart healthy,” said Rieser.

The programs also focus on STEM, social-emotional learning and physical health.