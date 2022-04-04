(WYTV) — This week’s Positive Parenting will focus on child abuse — how to recognize it and how to stop it before it ever starts.

Daybreak’s Len Rome shows us the positive way to discipline our children before we cross a line into real harm.

We’ve all seen this before, maybe we’ve been there ourselves: a young, frustrated mother, a screaming toddler she can’t control, harsh words, a strong grip on that boy’s arm. What’s a mother to do?

“Put them in a safe place. Put them in their crib where they’re safe and walk away. Allow yourself the time to calm down and make a better decision on how to handle the situation,” said Dr. Kelly Tomasic.

What about actual, physical punishment? Well, the people at Mahoning County Children Services say don’t even go down that road.

“Try to avoid or never discipline with punishment because that teaches children that violence is OK. One of the best ways to encourage good behavior or positive behavior is to praise the child when the child does something right,” said MCCS Information Officer Jen Kollar.

Child abuse now can plant the seeds of something far worse later in life.

“Well, in the long run, these kids will have the potential to have depression, increased risk of suicidal thoughts and committing suicide and as well perpetuating the problem with child abuse,” said Dr. Tomasic.

“Keep in mind that nobody’s perfect. Children make mistakes. You’re going to make mistakes. Discipline is a work in progress. You’re going to get better at it, seeing what works, what doesn’t work,” said Kollar.

This is the hand that caresses your little daughter’s cheek and musses the hair on your little boy’s head. Don’t let it do anything else — that’s positive parenting.